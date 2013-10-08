Kosovo on Serbia row: 'Much ado about nothing'

Kosovo says its recent election row with Serbia was "much ado about nothing," while noting that more EU states are preparing to recognise its sovereignty.

Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci and Serbian PM Ivica Dacic held snap talks with EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton on the election issue in Brussels on Monday (7 October).

The dispute erupted last week when Kosovo declined Dacic's request to visit the ethnic Serb enclave of north Kosovo in the run-up to local elections on 3...