Bridge to north Kosovo: the no man's land is to fall under Pristina's control (Photo: morbin)

Kosovo on Serbia row: 'Much ado about nothing'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovo says its recent election row with Serbia was "much ado about nothing," while noting that more EU states are preparing to recognise its sovereignty.

Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci and Serbian PM Ivica Dacic held snap talks with EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton on the election issue in Brussels on Monday (7 October).

The dispute erupted last week when Kosovo declined Dacic's request to visit the ethnic Serb enclave of north Kosovo in the run-up to local elections on 3...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

