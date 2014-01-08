MEP bailout enquiry in Portugal after postponed Greek trip

A delegation of MEPs tasked to probe the impact of the bailout arrived in Portugal on Tuesday (7 January).
Austrian centre-right MEP Othmar Karas, who is leading the inquiry along with centre-left French MEP Liem Hoang Ngoc, said Portugal is showing signs of recovery.
But he noted that the country has been given mixed messages from the troika of international lenders - the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Commission and International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“Portugal w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.