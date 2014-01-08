MEP bailout enquiry in Portugal after postponed Greek trip

A delegation of MEPs tasked to probe the impact of the bailout arrived in Portugal on Tuesday (7 January).

Austrian centre-right MEP Othmar Karas, who is leading the inquiry along with centre-left French MEP Liem Hoang Ngoc, said Portugal is showing signs of recovery.

But he noted that the country has been given mixed messages from the troika of international lenders - the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Commission and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Portugal w...