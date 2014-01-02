EU ends funding for Spanish banks, praises austerity

The EU says Spain's banks are back on a "sound footing," but one in four Spanish people are still unemployed.

Klaus Regling, the director of the Luxembourg-based European Stability Mechanism (ESM), made the statement on Tuesday (31 December) to mark the expiry of Spain's EU credit line.

He described the rescue effort as "an impressive success story" and predicted the Spanish economy will "achieve stability and sustainable growth" in the near future.

He also praised the EU...