Protesters put up notices against CatalunyaCaixa evictions of people who failed to pay their mortgage (Photo: jueves enmedio)

EU ends funding for Spanish banks, praises austerity

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU says Spain's banks are back on a "sound footing," but one in four Spanish people are still unemployed.

Klaus Regling, the director of the Luxembourg-based European Stability Mechanism (ESM), made the statement on Tuesday (31 December) to mark the expiry of Spain's EU credit line.

He described the rescue effort as "an impressive success story" and predicted the Spanish economy will "achieve stability and sustainable growth" in the near future.

He also praised the EU...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

