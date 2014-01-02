Ad
Swapping the Lat for the euro is unpopular with Latvians (Photo: PnP!)

Latvia heralds 'big opportunity' as it joins eurozone

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Latvia became the 18th country to join the eurozone on Tuesday (1 January).

Joining the currency is "a big opportunity for Latvia's economic development," Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis said as he became the first Latvian to withdraw euro banknotes in Riga.

The move leaves neighbouring country Lithuania as the only one of the three Baltic states not to be part of the single currency, although Vilnius hopes to join in 2015.

After enduring a severe recession in 2008, at the...

