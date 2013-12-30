Merkel allies keen to curb EU powers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the Christian-Social Union (CSU), plans to call for fewer EU commissioners and less new EU legislation in next year's European Parliament elections.

"We need a withdrawal treatment for commissioners intoxicated by regulation," the party's four-page election strategy paper - seen by Der Spiegel and due to be adopted in January at a CSU congress - says.

The draft text adds that a new court should be established to rule on dis...