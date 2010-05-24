Ad
euobserver
Volcanic ash may have proved less damaging to airplanes than feared (Photo: Orvaratli)

EU tables new safety guidelines on volcanic ash

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

More flexible rules and a new crisis cell are Brussels' latest moves to counter mounting criticism from airlines and some member states following last month's airspace shut-down in reaction to the volcanic ash from Iceland.

Under the fresh guidelines, member states will be able to minimise flying restrictions when confronted with volcanic ash, so as to avoid another generalised air ban in Europe. The week-long ban in mid-April left millions of passengers stranded and cost the industry b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Volcanic ash may have proved less damaging to airplanes than feared (Photo: Orvaratli)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections