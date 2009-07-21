Brussels set to rule out milk quota changes

The European Commission is refusing to bow to demands by farmers to cut milk quotas and is instead set to investigate whether big retailers are abusing their market power over farmers and processors.

Recent months have seen several EU capitals filled with dairy farmers protesting milk prices which have halved since 2007 and are now at a record low. Farmers say that cutting quotas would boost prices, with the average price at 24 cents a litre - approximately 16 cents less than it used to...