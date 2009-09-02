Ad
Fortis bank: its CEO pocketed more than €6 million after the bank fell (Photo: EUobserver)

More EU states join anti-bank bonus group

by Andrew Rettman,

EU support is swelling for Franco-German plans to limit bonuses paid to bankers in the aftermath of the financial crisis, but the UK continues to cast doubt on the scheme.

The finance ministers of EU presidency country Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg at an EU finance ministers' meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (2 September) all backed the austerity measures.

Swedish minister Anders Borg gave the catchphrase of the day, saying that "bankers are acting like it's 199...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

