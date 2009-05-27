Ad
euobserver
The US Congress is trying to restrict the open skies agreement with Europe (Photo: Airbus)

Open skies agreement endangered by US Congress

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The US House of Representatives has passed protectionist measures under the "air safety flag" which could endanger the EU-US open skies agreement, if approved by the Senate, the EU's ambassador to Washington, John Bruton, says.

With many congressmen elected on "protectionist platforms", the House of Representatives is becoming the US' branch of government which is giving in most to protectionism under different flags, including airline safety, Mr Bruton said on Tuesday at a briefing org...

