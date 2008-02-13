EU finance chiefs want say over climate change deal

In their first discussion about the EU's proposed climate change policies, the bloc's finance ministers have warned that they should focus on market-based and cost-effective instruments, as well as global rather than regional solutions, which could hamper Europe's competitiveness.
Finance chiefs from the 27 EU member states meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (12 February) said that although the envisaged policy package would have serious economic and fiscal implications, "the costs of actio...
