The German Bundestag has approved all eurozone bailouts so far (Photo: BriYYZ)

Bundestag approves Cyprus bailout

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The German Parliament on Thursday (18 April) approved with a large majority a €10 billion EU and International Monetary Fund bailout for Cyprus. They also backed a request to give seven extra years for Ireland and Portugal to repay their loans.

Out of the 600 MPs who cast their vote on the Cyprus bailout, 487 were in favour, 102 against and 13 abstained.

The Bundestag previously had threatened to veto a Cyprus deal due to concerns over money laundering and doubts that the tiny Me...

