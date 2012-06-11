Spanish rescue pleases markets, but doubts remain

Shares jumped and the euro made gains on Monday (11 June) after the eurozone announcement of a €100 billion rescue for Spain's banks. But the euphoria is likely to be short-lived.

Asian markets surged by almost two percent and the euro made gains against the US dollar and the Japanese yen on the first business day after the Saturday bail-out announcement.

"It is a very clear signal to the market, to the public, that the euro (area) is ready to take decisive action in order to calm...