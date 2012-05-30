Rising costs, red tape frustrate EU firms in China

Most EU firms based in China plan to invest even more, but one in five might leave due to red tape and rising labour costs, a survey says.
The report - by the EU chamber of commerce in Beijing and Roland Berger Strategy Consultants - says nearly a quarter of the 550 EU companies who took part in the poll are considering shifting investments away from China.
They are looking to other developing nations for opportunities, despite widespread optimism about Chinese economic growth o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.