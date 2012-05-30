Ad
One in five EU companies in China are considering moving their investments to other developing countries. (Photo: chloeloe)

Rising costs, red tape frustrate EU firms in China

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Most EU firms based in China plan to invest even more, but one in five might leave due to red tape and rising labour costs, a survey says.

The report - by the EU chamber of commerce in Beijing and Roland Berger Strategy Consultants - says nearly a quarter of the 550 EU companies who took part in the poll are considering shifting investments away from China.

They are looking to other developing nations for opportunities, despite widespread optimism about Chinese economic growth o...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

