EU to press member states on oil-drilling ban

EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger is to push member states to heed his call for a temporary ban on deep-water oil drilling, he said on Wednesday (14 July).

"I repeat my call for a moratorium on new plants," said energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger, after he summoned oil industry chiefs to Brussels for a meeting to discuss what new safety measures are needed in the wake of the BP Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico. "The driling industry needs to do more. It is no l...