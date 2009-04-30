EU presents economic recovery budget for 2010

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a €139 billion budget for 2010, largely aimed at boosting economic growth in the European Union.

A large part of the funds (45%) is for programmes meant to boost growth and employment, a rise of 3.2 percent on 2009's budget.

An increase of 12 percent has been proposed for programmes linked to research and energy while around 9 million citizens are expected to receive support from the European Social Fund.

Presenting the budget, E...