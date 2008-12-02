Eurozone ministers dress down Brussels recovery plan

Finance ministers from the euro area have agreed it's too early to say how much public money EU member states should pump into the economy to fight recession, with Germany voicing the fiercest criticism of the European Commission's €200 billion recovery plan.
Less than two weeks before all the European leaders gather in Brussels to pronounce on the financial stimulus package, ministers from 15 countries sharing the euro failed to give the plan their blessing on Monday (1 December).<...
