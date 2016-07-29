Car lobby complained about emissions tampering by others

The motor vehicle industry's main lobby organisation in Brussels asked the European Commission in 2012 to take action against a company offering to tamper with emission filters, according to an email seen by EUobserver.
The request is somewhat ironic, considering that it has since emerged some car companies themselves have misled the public about how their cars' emissions filters worked.
Many diesel cars and trucks have an emissions filtering system that requires AdBlue, a brand o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here