"I am convinced today as I was before that we can do it," Merkel said (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel: Attacks won't change refugee policy

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (28 July) rejected calls to change her refugee policies after a recent series of attacks committed by asylum seekers in Germany.

The attackers "shame the country that welcomed them" as well as all the refugees who need protection, she said at a press conference in Berlin.

She said they wanted to "undermine our sense of community, our openness and our willingness to help people in need".

"We firmly reject this,” she said, adding tha...

