EU approves all member state spending plans except Netherlands

The EU Commission approved all member state spending plans on Tuesday (26 November) — except that of the Netherlands.
Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU commissioner for the economy, described the approval of the spending plans as a "watershed moment," marking the first time the bloc’s new fiscal rules, introduced in April, were used.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
