euobserver
Valdis Dombrovskis described the approval of the spending plans under new fiscal rules as a 'watershed moment' (Photo: European Commission)

EU approves all member state spending plans except Netherlands

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU Commission approved all member state spending plans on Tuesday (26  November) — except that of the Netherlands. 

Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU commissioner for the economy, described the approval of the spending plans as a "watershed moment," marking the first time the bloc’s new fiscal rules, introduced in April, were used. 

Green Economy

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Green Economy

euobserver

