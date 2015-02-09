EU-wide energy consumption at 1990s level

The downward trend of domestic energy consumption in the European Union has continued in 2013, and is now back at the same level of 1990, according to data released by the union's statistical agency Eurostat on Monday (9 February).

In 2013, EU-wide energy consumption was at 91 percent of the level in 2006.

Since energy sources vary across and within countries, Eurostat measures energy consumption in a figure that provides the equivalent of a million tonnes of oil, or mtoe. In 2013...