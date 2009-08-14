Germany and France bounce out of recession

Europe's two biggest economies - Germany and France - have stepped out of recession, seeing a mild GDP increase between the first and second quarter of this year, while the eurozone's broader economic decline has markedly slowed down.

Both the German and French economies grew by 0.3 percent of GDP in the second quarter of this year according to flash estimates published by the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, on Thursday (13 August).

Greece, Portugal and Slovakia also reported a...