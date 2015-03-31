Following Greece’s cash-flow crisis is a confusing business.
To give one example; on one day last week newspaper headlines shouted that the European Central Bank had agreed to increase its emergency lending to Greek banks. The next morning, they were filled with reports that the ECB had tightened its rules on lending to Greece, leaving the country just a couple of short weeks away from running out of money.
The fact that both stories were true illustrates what an unholy, complica...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.