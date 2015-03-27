Ad
euobserver
Brussels has an estimated 30,000 lobbyists (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU transparency rules 'not truly effective'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A hearing at the European Parliament on Thursday (26 March) raised questions on conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in the EU institutions.

Four parliament committees had invited the head of the Brussels’ office at Transparency International (TI) to discuss a report on the integrity of the EU institutions.

“It’s a bit like buses this hearing, you wait one year for a committee hearing on your report and the four come along all at once,” TI director Carl Dolan told a hand...

