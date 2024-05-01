Denmark to ban PFAS 'forever chemicals' in shoes and clothes

Denmark is set to ban PFAS chemicals in clothing and shoes from July 2026.
"We must take the lead in the work to limit PFAS. A national ban will benefit our health and the environment in Denmark," Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.