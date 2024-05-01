Ad
euobserver
The Danish ban will be in place for as long as it takes the European Union to ban PFAS as a bloc (Photo: Wikipedia)

Denmark to ban PFAS 'forever chemicals' in shoes and clothes

Headline News
Green Economy
Business
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Denmark is set to ban PFAS chemicals in clothing and shoes from July 2026.

"We must take the lead in the work to limit PFAS. A national ban will benefit our health and the environment in Denmark," 

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Headline NewsGreen EconomyBusiness

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

The forever chemical's dirty secret: PFAS in your toilet paper
'Widespread' forever chemicals exposure across Europe
Banning PFAS 'forever chemicals' may take forever in Brussels
'Forever chemicals' industry hit by perfect storm
The Danish ban will be in place for as long as it takes the European Union to ban PFAS as a bloc (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Headline NewsGreen EconomyBusiness

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections