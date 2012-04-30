More money for EU investment bank as leaders re-focus on growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is backing calls by the EU commission to boost the funds of the European Investment Bank (EIB), a move meant to show that leaders are putting their money where their mouth is in terms of growth.

As leaders are increasingly shifting their focus from austerity to growth-boosting measures, older plans tabled by the EU commission in the past few years are being revived.

Boosting the lending capacity of the Luxembourg-based EIB is one of those ideas.