Ad
euobserver
MEPs in the industry and energy committee want at least €5 billion of EU guarantees to go into energy efficiency projects (Photo: arbyreed)

MEPs want Juncker fund to focus on energy saving projects

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament wants almost a quarter of the new EU investment fund to go to energy saving projects.

MEPs in the assembly's industry and energy committee voted on Tuesday (14 April) to call for at least €5 billion of the €16 billion guarantee provided by the EU budget to go into energy efficiency projects.

The EU (€16 billion) and the EU's investment bank (€5 billion) will guarantee €21 billion for the so-called Juncker fund – the commission’s flagship growth project – wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU nations climate-minded at home, but promoting coal products abroad
The EIB in Africa: How the Juncker plan might work
Ministers clash over Juncker fund
Project wishlist for Juncker plan worth €1.3 trillion
MEPs in the industry and energy committee want at least €5 billion of EU guarantees to go into energy efficiency projects (Photo: arbyreed)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections