euobserver
Hill - capital markets blueprint will be ready next year. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU to unveil capital markets plan in 2015

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission will unveil plans to harmonise the bloc's capital markets in 2015 and reduce the reliance of Europe's businesses on bank lending, the bloc's new financial services chief has revealed.

Speaking at a conference of financial sector leaders and EU officials on Thursday (6 November), Jonathan Hill said that he would present an "action plan" by summer 2015 which would serve as a "roadmap to developing an ambitious capital markets union."

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

