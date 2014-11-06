EU to unveil capital markets plan in 2015

The European Commission will unveil plans to harmonise the bloc's capital markets in 2015 and reduce the reliance of Europe's businesses on bank lending, the bloc's new financial services chief has revealed.

Speaking at a conference of financial sector leaders and EU officials on Thursday (6 November), Jonathan Hill said that he would present an "action plan" by summer 2015 which would serve as a "roadmap to developing an ambitious capital markets union."

The EU executive would al...