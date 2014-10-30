Ad
euobserver
Sberbank office in Kalinigrad, Russia. Sberbank has recently filed a case against the Council of the EU for slapping it with sanctions. (Photo: Maks Karochkin)

Has the EU lost the ability to enact sanctions?

Opinion
by Matthew Turner, Brussels,

The EU has had a rotten time trying to punch its weight on the international scene. Internal disagreements and treaty limitations mean it is little wonder that it is known as an economic giant but a political dwarf.

With the US increasingly urging the EU to share the burden of keeping world order, the Union is finding out that the main mischief-maker is not some stubborn member state but one of its own institutions - the European Court of Justice.

The EU's highest court has bee...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU to uphold Russia sanctions
Sberbank office in Kalinigrad, Russia. Sberbank has recently filed a case against the Council of the EU for slapping it with sanctions. (Photo: Maks Karochkin)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections