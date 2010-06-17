Ad
An exemption for self-employed drivers will now come to an end (Photo: aturkus)

MEPs tell self-employed lorry drivers to take a rest

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have voted to reject a European Commission proposal that would have exempted self-employed lorry drivers from EU working-time rules.

The result means independent truckers will be subject to the same 48 hours per-week average driving limit as staff drivers and also required to take rest breaks.

The close decision on Wednesday (16 June) saw deputies reject the proposal by 67 votes, with the issue of road safety versus job freedom splitting the house.

Socialist MEPs had ...

