European states still cutting corporate taxes

European governments cut corporate taxes in 2010, continuing years of decline in taxation on capital and a shift towards taxes on consumption, and, to a lesser extent, labour.

Across the board, EU states charged an average of 37.5 percent in income tax last year, up slightly from the 37.1 percent they charged in 2009, according to the annual survey of tax rates by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

Corporate taxes were down to an EU average of 23.2. percent, a slight drop on 2...