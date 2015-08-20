Ad
euobserver
Greek voters said No to austerity in a referendum last month (Photo: Christopher Rose)

Greece to sell water, energy firms under EU deal

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Greek privatisations under the EU bailout are set to include water companies, leading energy firms, and swathes of infrastructure.

The list, compiled by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, and agreed with creditors on 30 July, was published on Wednesday (19 August) by German Green MEP Sven Giegold.

He said the Greek public “hardly knows” what will be sold off and has “the ...

