Greece to sell water, energy firms under EU deal

Greek privatisations under the EU bailout are set to include water companies, leading energy firms, and swathes of infrastructure.
The list, compiled by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, and agreed with creditors on 30 July, was published on Wednesday (19 August) by German Green MEP Sven Giegold.
He said the Greek public “hardly knows” what will be sold off and has “the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
