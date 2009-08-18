Brussels looks into case of 'exploding' iPhones

A series of alleged cases of "exploding" iPhones and iPods in a handful of EU member states in which overheated devices "crackle and pop like a deep-frier" before breaking apart or catching fire, have provoked the European Commission into requesting manufacturer Apple and EU member states provide information on the possible dangers of two of the company's most popular products.

"At the end of last week, we asked Apple and the member states where the incidents occurred to provide us with...