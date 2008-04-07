Ad
euobserver
The international financial turmoil came to light in the summer last year (Photo: European Community)

EU finance ministers agree to strengthen cooperation

by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU finance ministers over the weekend agreed on strengthening cooperation in order to avoid future financial crises, as well as on the need to reform the International Monetary Fund.

The ministers, together with central bank governors on Friday (4 April), signed a so-called memorandum of understanding on co-operation in financial crisis situations.

"The memorandum commits all signatories to cooperate across borders between relevant authorities, both in normal times, in order to en...

euobserver

