euobserver
Investors are once more doubting eurozone politicians' conviction (Photo: Popicinio-01)

Eurozone hawks deal blow to bank bailout plans

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU officials went into damage control mode on Wednesday (26 September) after the finance ministers of Germany, Finland and the Netherlands said the old debt of troubled banks should not be put on the eurozone bailout fund's books.

Earlier in the day, the value of Spanish bonds fell, as investors wondered yet again whether the country's bad banks will be saved by the richer eurozone countries using the so-called European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a €500 billion fund due to be inaugurate...

