EU bows to industry on Chinese light bulbs

The European Commission has given in to industry pressure and extended the bloc's import duties on environment-friendly light bulbs made in China for another year.
Critics argue the move is against Brussels' proclaimed support for energy efficiency and Europe's climate change ambitions.
Despite his previous intention, trade commissioner Peter Mandelson on Wednesday (29 August) suggested the EU's anti-dumping measure should go in a year, rather than straight away.
"This case...
