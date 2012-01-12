Monti and Merkel: Financial tax must cover whole EU

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (11 January) said they would support an EU-wide financial transactions tax, But Berlin backed down on the idea of a eurozone-only levy.
“We are open to supporting this initiative at the EU level,” Monti said at a press conference alongside Merkel in Berlin, marking a shift from his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi who had rejected the idea.
The proposal remains controversial. Britain, Sweden and Denm...
