euobserver
Italy's Mario Monti (l) has joined the financial transactions tax camp (Photo: Présidence de la République - C.Alix)

Monti and Merkel: Financial tax must cover whole EU

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (11 January) said they would support an EU-wide financial transactions tax, But Berlin backed down on the idea of a eurozone-only levy.

“We are open to supporting this initiative at the EU level,” Monti said at a press conference alongside Merkel in Berlin, marking a shift from his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi who had rejected the idea.

The proposal remains controversial. Britain, Sweden and Denm...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

