EU to consider corporate gender quotas in 2011

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding said on Tuesday (21 September) she will consider calling for quotas requiring businesses to hire more women after meeting with the chiefs of European companies next year.

Her five-year gender equality strategy launched on Tuesday shied away from the contentious quota issue but noted that women represent just one in 10 board members of the EU's largest publicly-listed companies in the EU, even though they make up nearly half the workforce and more t...