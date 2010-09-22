Ad
euobserver
The commission says it will monitor its gender targets and may call for quotas next year (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg / norden.org)

EU to consider corporate gender quotas in 2011

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding said on Tuesday (21 September) she will consider calling for quotas requiring businesses to hire more women after meeting with the chiefs of European companies next year.

Her five-year gender equality strategy launched on Tuesday shied away from the contentious quota issue but noted that women represent just one in 10 board members of the EU's largest publicly-listed companies in the EU, even though they make up nearly half the workforce and more t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The commission says it will monitor its gender targets and may call for quotas next year (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg / norden.org)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections