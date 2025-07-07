Ad
euobserver

Gaza war and Trump tariffs on EU agenda This WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Gaza war and US trade will be on EU minds this week, as Denmark takes the helm ahead of Europe's summer recess.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas is expected to submit an options paper on Israel sanctions to member states' ambassadors in the EU Council at the latest this coming Friday (11 July), diplomats said.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU lets Israel make nice on Gaza, despite damning report
Europe’s Pride month: victory vs Orban, but 'pinkwashing' and uneven protections remain
No Russia sanctions greenlight until gas-imports solution, says Slovakia's Fico
Macron and Starmer's plan to 'stop the boats'
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas expected to circulate options on the EU-Israel association agreement late this week (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections