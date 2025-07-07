Von der Leyen snaps at far-right MEPs in EU debate about her unlikely ouster

Far-right MEPs heckled EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen while she called them names in Strasbourg on Monday (7 June), in a failed bid to oust her from her post.

The level of shouting and jeering during von der Leyen's speech saw EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola intervene three times to call for quiet.

The debate was a small moment of triumph for populist MEPs after a Romanian right-winger, Gheorghe Piperea, tabled a motion of censure against the commission on grounds of von der Leyen's allegedly improper SMS-es with US vaccine-maker Pfizer during Covid.

The motion, to be voted Thursday, is doomed to fail after the main centre-right, centre-left, liberal, green, and left-wing groups all declared they would vote against it.

The right-wing ECR group is split down the middle.

But the stunt still gave MEPs such as Fabrice Leggeri and René Aust from the far-right Patriots for Europe (PfE) and Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) groups an opportunity to demonise the EU's top official.

Leggieri accused von der Leyen of "bureaucratic authoritarianism ... abuse of power ... strangulation [of farmers] ... [and] censorship of the people".

Aust accused her of "consultancy corruption" in her time as German defence minister, of making "tanks for pregnant women", and of helping to flood the EU with "social migrants", as well as the Pfizer affair.

Meanwhile, von der Leyen fired back, calling her accusers: "extremists ... iliberals ... conspiracy theorists ... anti-vaxxers ... [and] Putin apologists", referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom the PfE and ESN groups leant towards.

The motion of censure was a "crude attempt" to sow division in Brussels, she said.

"Listen ... just listen", she disciplined her hecklers on a few occasions.

She brought her 26 commissioners to the Strasbourg debate in a show of political strength and she left without making any closing remarks in a snub to Piperea.

But the show of solidarity from the centrist and progressive groups in the EP on Monday still found time for political point scoring.

Valérie Hayer, the head of the liberal Renew group, said von der Leyen had made a "big mistake" by breaking the rules in the SMS affair and had played into her enemies' hands.

"Don't take anything for grated. Get your political house in order," Hayer said.

The German leader of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group mocked the former Polish ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), for siding with "puppets of Putin", in having backed the Piperea motion.

"What is PiS now doing in this alliance?", he said.

But the head of the centre-left Socialists & Democrats group, Iratxe García, and a co-leader of the Greens, Bas Eickhout, attacked the EPP for doing side deals with the far-right on anti-immigration laws.

"Who do you want to govern with?," García asked Weber.

Eickhout said: "You [the EPP] are feeding the beast [far-right], but at a certain moment the beast will eat you".

García and Eickhout also attacked the PfE and ESN, calling them corrupt, anti-science, climate-change deniers, and misogynists, in a highly-attended meeting in the plenary chamber.