Parliament wants tighter nano regulation

The European Parliament has called for the European Commission to tighten up how it deals with nanomaterials - materials less than a tenth of a micrometre in dimension, saying that while this cutting edge technology of the extremely small may promise great advances, there are also risks involved that European regulators must begin to consider.

On Friday (24 April), MEPs strongly backed a resolution 391 votes in favour, 3 against and 4 abstentions requesting that the EU executive evaluat...