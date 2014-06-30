Ad
Austrian tax-payers are angry about the long-running and expensive Hypo bank saga (Photo: Dmitry Shakin)

Banking debacle sees Austria worry about its financial reputation

Green Economy
by Elisabeth Postl and Florian Peschl, Vienna,

The resolution of Austria’s now state-owned Hypo Alpe Adria bank will start in September and is expected to cause a stir both at home and abroad.

It’s the next step in what has been a lengthy and bitter process.

The bank, originating in Austria’s southern-most province, Carinthia, became state property in 2009 at enormous cost to Austrian taxpayers.

As far back as 2004, there were allegations of lax bank inspections, dubious property sales and even money laundering. The cla...

Green Economy

EU parliament gives final nod to banking union
Green Economy
