UK calls for EU-wide rescue plan

In a sharp about face, UK Prime Minister Gordon has written to EU leaders encouraging the creation of a "Europe-wide funding plan" to tackle the worsening financial crisis.

As recently as last week, Mr Brown said his country was opposed to any EU-wide rescue package.

Writing to French President Nicholas Sarkozy on Wednesday (8 October), the British leader gave details on the UK's own £500 billion (€630 billion) plan announced yesterday morning and added that a "concerted internati...