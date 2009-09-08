Farm ministers want action to tackle milk crisis

A group of 16 EU member states, led by heavyweights France and Germany, on Monday (7 September) insisted that the bloc take urgent action to come to the rescue of dairy farmers bludgeoned by what the European Commission has termed the 'milk crisis'.

At the end of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers, 16 of the EU's 27 states put out a statement demanding additional financial supports, describing the current emergency measures in place as inadequate.

"The existing measures have si...