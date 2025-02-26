Ad
Stéphane Séjourné: 'All our industrial sites face the same problem — energy costs are too high, and the power market is too volatile' (Photo: EU Commission)

EU to 'mobilise' €100bn to boost clean industries and tackle energy costs

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU Commission laid out its plan to ‘mobilise’ €100bn to boost clean industries and lower energy prices, particularly for green electricity.

“Almost all our industrial sites face the same problem — energy costs are too high, and the power market is too volatile. Industry needs to be able to sidestep this,” EU executive vice president Stéphane Séjourné, who ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

