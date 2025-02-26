EU to 'mobilise' €100bn to boost clean industries and tackle energy costs

The EU Commission laid out its plan to ‘mobilise’ €100bn to boost clean industries and lower energy prices, particularly for green electricity.
“Almost all our industrial sites face the same problem — energy costs are too high, and the power market is too volatile. Industry needs to be able to sidestep this,” EU executive vice president Stéphane Séjourné, who ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
