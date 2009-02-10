Ad
euobserver
Toxic assets held by banks are undermining the public's confidence in banking institutions (Photo: European Community)

Eurozone countries push for deal on toxic assets

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Eurozone finance ministers agreed a range of proposals on Monday (9 February) night on how to deal with ‘impaired assets' held by European banks.

Economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who also attended the eurogroup meeting said: "I hope that ECOFIN will adopt the conclusions tomorrow," referring to the EU's 27 finance ministers who are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning.

Large numbers of assets held by banks - collectively known as ‘impaired' or ‘toxic' assets - are charged w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Toxic assets held by banks are undermining the public's confidence in banking institutions (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections