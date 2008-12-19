Ad
euobserver
Producing safer toys will force EU manufacturers to spend five times as much as they do now, according to the toy industry. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Toxic toys focus of agreement between MEPs, member states

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs partially strengthened toy safety rules on Thursday, banning the use of toxic substances, fragrances and requiring more visible warning signs. The new directive was agreed with the 27 member states and allows the industry transition periods of up to four years.

"The new rules incorporate the newest health and safety standards. What legislators can do for children to be safe when playing with toys has been done," EU commissioner Gunter Verheugen, responsible for enterprise and indus...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Producing safer toys will force EU manufacturers to spend five times as much as they do now, according to the toy industry. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections