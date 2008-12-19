Toxic toys focus of agreement between MEPs, member states

MEPs partially strengthened toy safety rules on Thursday, banning the use of toxic substances, fragrances and requiring more visible warning signs. The new directive was agreed with the 27 member states and allows the industry transition periods of up to four years.

"The new rules incorporate the newest health and safety standards. What legislators can do for children to be safe when playing with toys has been done," EU commissioner Gunter Verheugen, responsible for enterprise and indus...