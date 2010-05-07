Greece moves closer to receiving first tranche of loan

Greece has come closer to receiving the first tranche of a €110 billion loan as German, Dutch and Portuguese lawmakers approved their countries' contribution to an unprecedented rescue operation.

Slovakia has meanwhile softened its stance, with Prime Minister Robert Fico saying on Friday (May 7) that the country "is not interested in preventing other states from providing loans to Greece."

"It is the only sensible solution that the eurozone has at its disposal," Mr Fico added i...