Irish Finance Ministry: The government insists it is not about to go bankrupt on the back of the Anglo Irish bail-out (Photo: EUobserver)

Ireland insists not on same road as Greece despite ballooning bank debt

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Ireland's finance minister, Brian Lenihan, in Brussels for discussions with the European Commission over the bail-out of nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, whose costs are ballooning, insisted the debt black hole at the heart of the company will not bankrupt the government.

The bank has recently announced that it will probably need some €25 billion in fresh capital, equivalent to a full 19 percent of the country's GNP. Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has said that it believes this to...

