EU enters crucial week for budget rules

Europe is set to enter a crucial stage in its efforts to overhaul government spending rules this week, with talks in Brussels likely to produce several clashes between member states amid growing unrest from EU citizens over recent austerity measures.

Political negotiations on ways to prevent a repeat of this spring's fiscal crisis will take place on Monday (27 September) when EU finance ministers meet as part of European Council President Herman Van Rompuy's 'taskforce' on economic gov...