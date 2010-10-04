Ad
A busy Indian street - soon to be complete with European retailer? (Photo: derajfast)

European retailers: threatening livelihoods in India

Green Economy
Opinion
by Dharmendra Kumar,

The role of major supermarkets like Tesco in wiping out small retailers across Europe is well known. Now the giants have India in their sights. For a country in which small-scale retail employs 33 million people, but where retail Goliaths are already forcing small businesses to shut up shop, what kind of impact will this have?

In June 2001, Dilip Kumar, 38, took out a loan to run a tiny store East Delhi, India. By selling groceries and other goods for daily use, he supported his wife, t...

Green Economy Opinion

